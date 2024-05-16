Nobody Wants This: Netflix Previews Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody

Nobody Wants This is headed to Netflix. The comedy from Erin Foster will star Kristen Bell and Adam Brody and follows the “unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody).”

Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Bearman also appear in the 10-episode series.

Foster said the following about the Netflix comedy:

“This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable (there’s nothing to complain about). So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard. Nobody Wants This, but we do, and that’s all that matters.”

The premiere date for Nobody Wants This will be announced later.

