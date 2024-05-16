Only Murders in the Building: Season Four Premiere and Teaser Released; Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Series

Only Murders in the Building has its return date set. Hulu announced an August premiere date for season four of the series with the release of a teaser.

The trailer shows off the guest stars appearing in season four, including an unannounced addition of Melissa McCarthy. Details about her role were not revealed.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez and follows the trio as they investigate murders. Season four has them headed to Los Angeles. In addition to McCarthy, the season will have a number of special guest stars: Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, and Jane Lynch.

Hulu shared the following about season four of the series:

“In season four of “Only Murders in the Building,” Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.”

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season four is below. The series returns on August 27th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season four in August?