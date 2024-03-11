Only Murders in the Building: Season Four; Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria and More Joining Hulu Series

Only Murders in the Building, which just started production on its fourth season, has added several big names to its cast. According to Deadline, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Molly Shannon have all been added to the cast of the Hulu murder mystery series.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with Meryl Streep returning for season four, the Hulu series follows the central trio as they investigate a murder. Season four will have the trio contemplating a move to Los Angeles with a trip to the city. However, they will return to New York to investigate the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ (Martin) stunt double.

Details about the roles the new arrivals will play are being kept under wraps, but Deadline revealed that Shannon will play “a high-powered LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY.”

Check out a photo from the Only Murders in the Building set below.

The premiere date for season four of the Hulu series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Are you excited to see season four?