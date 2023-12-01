Only Murders in the Building: ABC to Air Hulu Comedy Series

Only Murders in the Building is headed to ABC. The broadcast network will air season one of the Hulu series over four weeks in January, with three episodes airing each Tuesday night starting January 2.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the series follows the true crime loving trio as they investigate murders around them. Season one had them investigate a murder in the apartment building they live in.

ABC shared the following about season one of the series:

“From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for season four in October.

