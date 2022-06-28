Only Murders in the Building: Season Two Viewer Votes

Who is the guilty party in the second season of the Only Murders in the Building TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Only Murders in the Building is cancelled or renewed for season three. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Only Murders in the Building here.

A Hulu comedy-mystery series, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Cara Delevingne. Recurring and guest players include Michael Rapaport, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jackie Hoffman, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director and Mabel Mora (Gomez) is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. In season two, following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), Charles, Oliver, and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to contend with neighbors who all think the trio committed murder.





