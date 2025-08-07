Tulsa King: Season Three Teaser, Poster, & First-Look Photos Unveiled for Paramount+ Series

Tulsa King returns to Paramount+ next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at season three of the series. The streaming service has released a new trailer, poster, and first-look photos for the upcoming season.

The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) as he runs things for the mafia in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The season will also feature Samuel L. Jackson before his character leaves Tulsa and heads to New Orleans to lead his series, NOLA King.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

The photos, poster, and trailer for season three of Tulsa King are below. The series returns on September 21st.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season three?