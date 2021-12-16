Why Women Kill: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Anthology Series

Get ready to explore new stories about ladies and the deaths in their wake. The Why Women Kill TV series has been renewed for a third season by Paramount+. The second season of 10 episodes was released between June and July of this year.

A darkly comedic drama from Marc Cherry, season two of Why Women Kill stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost. The second season’s story takes place in 1949 and explores what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Here’s the renewal announcement from Paramount+:

PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS HIT ANTHOLOGY SERIES “WHY WOMEN KILL” FOR A THIRD SEASON

The First Two Seasons of Marc Cherry’s Original Anthology Series Are Available to Stream Exclusively on Paramount+

Series Produced by CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios

Dec. 15, 2021 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced the renewal of its hit original anthology series WHY WOMEN KILL for a third season. Created by Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), the first two seasons of the dark comedy are currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

“WHY WOMEN KILL explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of WHY WOMEN KILL ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

WHY WOMEN KILL is produced by CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios. Season two was executive produced by creator Marc Cherry alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

