Suspicion: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Thriller Series Starring Uma Thurman

Suspicion has its premiere date! The new thriller series, which stars Uma Thurman, arrives in February. The story follows what happens after a businesswoman’s son is kidnapped in New York City and four British citizens find themselves as suspects. Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, and Angel Coulby also star in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today revealed the premiere date and a first look at the highly anticipated thriller series Suspicion, which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, February 4, 2022. The eight-episode, heart-pounding drama, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time? In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for Suspicion includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines) and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge). With BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (Man in the High Castle) serving as showrunner and executive producer, Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, and is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm. Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. The series is produced by Darin McLeod (Watchmen).”

