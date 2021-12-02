Disclaimer: Apple TV+ Orders Thriller Series Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline

Apple TV+ ordered Disclaimer – a new thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Based on the novel by Renee Knight, the series follows a television documentary journalist who has made her career on exposing the wrongs of big companies.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple orders multi-Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón’s thriller series Disclaimer starring Academy Award-winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline Cuarón to write, direct and executive produce all episodes as part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, and Blanchett to executive produce on new series with award-winning cinematographers Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel serving as directors of photography Apple TV+ has ordered Disclaimer, a new original series from the multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor, Alfonso Cuarón (Golden Lion Award-winning Roma, Gravity, Children of Men) through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. The psychological thriller will star multi-award winning and internationally acclaimed actors Cate Blanchett (Don’t Look Up, Nightmare Alley, Pinocchio), who will also executive produce, and Kevin Kline (The Starling, Beauty and the Beast, Broadway’s Present Laughter), who is making his series debut. Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce the series. Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, Disclaimer will star Blanchett as ‘Catherine Ravenscroft,’ a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone. The series will be the first project to debut from a multi-year deal with Cuarón, who is developing television series exclusively for Apple TV+, and it joins Apple’s award-winning series slate. It also marks first time Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series. Cuarón currently serves as producer on Apple Original Film Raymond and Ray, which is now in production from Apple Studios.”

Apple TV+ will announce a premiere date for the series at a later date.

