Bad Monkey: Apple TV+ Orders Drama from Bill Lawrence, Starring Vince Vaughn

Bad Monkey is headed to Apple TV+. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, the drama comes from Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso) and will star actor Vince Vaughn. The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a series order for Bad Monkey, a new 10-episode drama from Emmy Award-nominated writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso) that will star Vince Vaughn (“Freaky,” “Brawl in Cell Block 99”), who will also serve as executive producer. Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey. Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, Bad Monkey is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, a New York Times Bestseller and enduring cult favorite. The New York Times called the book “a comedic marvel … beautifully constructed,” and “a rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida.” Bad Monkey is written by Lawrence, who will executive produce through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer. The series order comes on the heels of the season two premiere of global hit Apple Original comedy series Ted Lasso, co-created by Lawrence, which recently made history as this year’s most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series with 20 nominations, as well as becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever.”

A premiere date and additional cast will be announced at a later time.

