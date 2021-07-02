City on Fire: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage

City on Fire is headed to Apple TV+. The upcoming drama series comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind Gossip Girl. The series is based on a book of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. Eight episodes have been ordered.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the eight-episode order in a press release.

“Apple today announced a series order for City on Fire, a new drama series inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. Set to be produced by Apple Studios and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Looking for Alaska, The OC), the eight-episode first season of the series will make its global debut on Apple TV+. In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. City on Fire marks the first series order to hail from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s first-look deal with Apple under their Fake Empire Productions banner. Schwartz and Savage will write all eight episodes and will serve as showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will serve as co-executive producer.”

A premiere date for City on Fire will be announced at a later date by Apple TV+.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out City on Fire on Apple TV+ once it premieres?