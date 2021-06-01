The Big Door Prize: Apple TV+ Orders Comedy Series Based on M.O. Walsh Novel

The Big Door Prize is coming to Apple TV+. The comedy series, based on a novel by M.O. Walsh, has been given a 10 episode order. The project comes from Schitt’s Creek writer and executive producer David West Read, Skydance Television, and Parasite producer CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

Read is writing the adaptation and will serve as showrunner. He’ll executive produce with Miky Lee and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the future Apple TV+ series:

“The Big Door Prize tells a story about the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.”

A premiere date has not yet been set.

