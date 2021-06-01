Menu

The Haves and the Have Nots: OWN Series Cast Reflect Ahead of Final Episodes

by Regina Avalos,

The Haves and the Have Nots TV show on OWN: (canceled or renewed?)

The Haves and the Haves Nots is coming to an end and the first of its final eight episodes will air tonight on OWN. The cast recently talked about ending the series and saying goodbye. The high-rated drama has aired for eight seasons on OWN and will wrap after 196 episodes.

John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell star in the OWN series which follows the Cryer and Harrington families in Savannah, Georgia.

What do you think? Are you sad to see The Have and the Have Nots end on OWN?



C. Beck

Very disappointed with the way THAHN have ended, as it has been a very very good series, to end so abrupt just as If Loving You Is Wrong ended without a perfect closure! God has blessed you with such an amazing gift! Ask Him for ending closure, He will give it to you just as He blessed you with the series!
C. Beck

