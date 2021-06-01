The Haves and the Have Nots: OWN Series Cast Reflect Ahead of Final Episodes

The Haves and the Haves Nots is coming to an end and the first of its final eight episodes will air tonight on OWN. The cast recently talked about ending the series and saying goodbye. The high-rated drama has aired for eight seasons on OWN and will wrap after 196 episodes.

John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell star in the OWN series which follows the Cryer and Harrington families in Savannah, Georgia.

