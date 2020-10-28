The Haves and the Have Nots: Season Eight Premiere Date for OWN Drama Series

Tonight marks the seventh season finale of The Haves and the Have Nots TV show on OWN but, the series isn’t over yet. The cable channel has already set the start of the eighth season.

The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. Season seven brings in even more havoc than ever before with revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death, and destruction touching the lives of every character.

The seventh season of The Haves and the Have Nots averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.33 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership.

There are 20 episodes in the seventh season but it’s unclear how many installments will be included in season eight. Here’s OWN’s brief announcement about the new season:

Season Premiere Tuesday, November 24 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)

From prolific, writer, director and producer Tyler Perry, “The Haves and the Have Nots,” is a scripted drama which follows the complicated dynamic between the rich and powerful Cryer and Harrington families and the hired help, the Youngs, who work in their opulent mansions set in Savannah, Georgia. After years of behaving badly, the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia are involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy. In season eight of Tyler Perry’s long-running hit drama, Judge Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one-percenters. The series stars John, Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. (P) Tuesday, November 24 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: The Long Game

A shy fox tries to set David (Peter Parros) up, but he is smarter and faster.

Will there be more? According to Houston, the cast started filming season nine of the drama back in May 2019. Is the end in sight or could the show keep going? Stay tuned.

