Masters of Illusion: Season 13 Ratings

Masters of Illusion has been airing on The CW for 10 seasons and has been a good performer in the ratings, considering that episodes have typically aired on Friday or Saturday nights. Now. the network is moving this venerable series to Monday nights, where the competition is much stiffer. Will viewership rise or fall? Will Masters of Illusion be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

A stage magic series, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions, and boisterous comedy routines. In season 13, the magicians include Ed Alonzo, Deadly Game, Lucy Darling, Joshua Jay, Lioz, Caleb Alexander, Alexandra Duvivier, Reza, Maxence Vire, Andi Gladwin, Jaana Felicitas, Adam Wylie, Joel Ward, Mat O’Neill, My Uyen, and Wayne Hoffman.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 12 of Masters of Illusion on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 353,000 viewers.

