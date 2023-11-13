Masters of Illusion: Season 13 Viewer Votes

There’s magic in the air in the 13th season of the Masters of Illusion TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Masters of Illusion is cancelled or renewed for season 14. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the 13th season episodes of Masters of Illusion here.

A CW stage magic series, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions, and boisterous comedy routines. In season 13, the magicians include Ed Alonzo, Deadly Game, Lucy Darling, Joshua Jay, Lioz, Caleb Alexander, Alexandra Duvivier, Reza, Maxence Vire, Andi Gladwin, Jaana Felicitas, Adam Wylie, Joel Ward, Mat O’Neill, My Uyen, and Wayne Hoffman.





