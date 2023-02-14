Masters of Illusion: Season 13 — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will new management make this long-running show disappear? Has the Masters of Illusion TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Masters of Illusion, season 13. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A stage magic series airing on the The CW television network, the Masters of Illusion TV show debuted in 2000 and ran for three seasons between Pax TV and MyNetworkTV. In 2014, The CW revived it with Dean Cain as host. The mystifying series features escape artists, cutting-edge illusionists, and other talented performers. In front of a studio audience, these modern magicians demonstrate their perplexing and astonishing skills with performances that include interactive magic tricks, astounding escapes, sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions and boisterous comedy routines.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Masters of Illusion averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 462,000 viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s up by 25% in the demo and up by 47% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Masters of Illusion stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 14, 2023, Masters of Illusion has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Masters of Illusion for season 13? The network is under new management that is focusing on utilizing inexpensive unscripted shows and acquired scripted series. The show seems to fit those requirements so I think there’s a very good chance that Masters of Illusion will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Masters of Illusion cancellation or renewal news.



