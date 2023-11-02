Masters of Illusion, World’s Funniest Animals: CW Shows Move to Monday Nights

Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals have a new season premiere date. The series will return to The CW with new seasons starting this Monday, November 6th. Both shows were initially set to return last week, but they were delayed due to a schedule change.

Previous Monday night occupant FBoy Island was shifted to Friday nights following poor performances in the ratings. Now, The CW is moving Masters of Illusion (season 13) and World’s Funniest Animals (season four) to Monday nights where they’ll air opposite tougher competition.

The CW revealed the following about the return of both shows:

MASTERS OF ILLUSION “Knives Out and Other Strange Magic” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) It’s In The Cards – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines – all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Deadly Game, Lucy Darling, Joshua Jay, Lioz and Caleb Alexander (#1001). Original airdate 11/6/2023. SEASON PREMIERE WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS “Episode 418” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) SEASON PREMIERE – Host Elizabeth Stanton is back, along with trusty sidekicks Hank and Ruby, for more WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. This episode features some super cute and smart cats and dogs, cows playing ball, bears celebrating, some “horsing” around and perhaps some bad decisions. Commentary is provided by Carmen Hodgson, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee (#418). Original airdate 11/6/2023.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the return of these CW shows? Does the schedule change