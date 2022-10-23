World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three Viewer Votes

Crazy pet clips return in the third season of the World’s Funniest Animals TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like World’s Funniest Animals is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of World’s Funniest Animals here.

A CW comedy clip series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Katherine Murray, Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season three, celebrity guests include Gregg Sulkin, Kaci Walfall, Lucas Grabeel, Katie Leclerc, and Kennedy McMann.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the World’s Funniest Animals TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that World’s Funniest Animals should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW?