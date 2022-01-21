World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three Renewal for CW Comedy Clip Series

Those wacky creatures will return to The CW for the 2022-23 television season. The network has renewed World’s Funniest Animals for a third year.

A comedy clips series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.

The second season of World’s Funniest Animals averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 484,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (which includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership in the live+same day ratings. In the live+7 day ratings (which includes delayed viewing), the series gained about 19% more viewers.

Here’s a portion of World’s Funniest Animals’ renewal announcement from The CW:

The CW also renewed Masters of Illusion (season 12) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine) for 2022-23 today.

