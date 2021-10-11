World’s Funniest Animals: Season Two Ratings

The World’s Funniest Animals TV series appears to be pretty inexpensive to produce and the network, for the first time in its history, has timeslots to fill on Saturday nights. Will the ratings hit some all-time lows for The CW on this new night? Will that matter to the network? Will World’s Funniest Animals be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy clips series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of World’s Funniest Animals on The CW averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 716,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



