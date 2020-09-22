Vulture Watch

Is there room for another “funniest home video” series? Has the World’s Funniest Animals TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of World’s Funniest Animals, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips, along with a panel of celebrity guests. In season one, they include Dee Wallace, Tom Arnold, Natalie Lander, James Maslow, Brittany Underwood, Murray SawChuck, Maiara Walsh, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Carmen Hodgson, and Neel Ghosh.



Season One Ratings

The first season of World’s Funniest Animals averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 800,000 viewers. Find out how World’s Funniest Animals stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2020, World’s Funniest Animals has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew World’s Funniest Animals for season two? The series seems inexpensive to produce but, given the ratings, I suspect that it won’t be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on World’s Funniest Animals cancellation or renewal news.



World’s Funniest Animals Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow World’s Funniest Animals’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the World’s Funniest Animals TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?