World’s Funniest Animals: Season One Ratings

Humorous video clip TV series have been around for a long time and aren’t very expensive to produce but they can be hit or miss when it comes to the ratings. America’s Funniest Home Videos has been running for decades but most other shows like it last just a season or two. Will World’s Funniest Animals be cancelled or renewed for season two on The CW? Stay tuned.

The World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips, along with a panel of celebrity guests. In the first season, they include Dee Wallace, Tom Arnold, Natalie Lander, James Maslow, Brittany Underwood, Murray SawChuck, Maiara Walsh, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Carmen Hodgson, and Neel Ghosh.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the World’s Funniest Animals TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?