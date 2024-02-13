NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Three Ratings

Last season, CBS cancelled several of its lower-rated series. NCIS: Los Angeles was cancelled, while NCIS: Hawai’i lived to see another day. Now, LL Cool J has joined the Hawai’i series, possibly to try to attract some of LA’s viewers. Will NCIS: Hawai’i be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. LL Cool J is a special guest star. In the story, Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a newer NCIS agent. They sometimes work with NCIS Senior Field Agent (Cool J) from Los Angeles. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.03 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



What do you think? Do you like the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?