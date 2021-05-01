NCIS: Hawaii: Vanessa Lachey to Star in CBS Series, Two Others Cast

NCIS: Hawaii now has its lead — Vanessa Lachey will lead the CBS series. Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon have also been cast in the new show which will debut during the 2021-22 broadcast season.

Deadline revealed more about Lachey’s role on the CBS series:

“Lachey’s Jane Tennant is as diplomatic as she is hard-charging. A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy. But Tennant is more than just a job and a title. She’s a mother raising her kids mostly on her own. Like any parent who loves their career and their family – she’s a master juggler – balancing the duty to both her children and her country.”

Al-Bustami and Antoon will both play members of her team. This is the first time a woman has been the head of the NCIS: Hawaii office.

A premiere date has not yet been set for the series.

