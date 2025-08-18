Dance Moms: A New Era: Season Two Premiere Date and Trailer for Reality Series Reboot Released by Hulu

Get ready for more Dance Moms. Hulu has announced the return date of Dance Moms: A New Era, accompanied by the release of a trailer. Glo Hampton is in charge this time around.

The following was revealed about season two:

“Dance Moms: A New Era the reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms premieres on Lifetime in two bingeworthy marathons starting at 7/6 c on Monday, September 8th and continuing at 7/6 c on Monday, September 15th. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama. Dance Moms: A New Era — the reboot of Lifetime’s pop culture phenomenon Dance Moms – introduces beloved dance coach, Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level, competing nationally every week. But the road to glory won’t be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist. Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics?”

The trailer for season two is below.

