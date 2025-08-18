Family Matters: Bryton James (Young and the Restless) Is Hoping for a Revival of the ’90s Sitcom

Family Matters fans might get to see Steve Urkel live again. Bryton James (above, right), who starred in the ’90s sitcom, has been developing a revival of the series. However, he has a unique idea for the project.

He revealed his idea in an interview with EW:

“I had an idea to take the show and turn it into an animated series. Taking the old episodes and modernizing them and kind of starting from scratch for the new generation. I got pretty far along. I have a production company in line to finance [and bring] everybody on board. It’s sitting in Warner Bros.’ hands right now… That plan is still kind of floating around out there, and I’m still trying to pursue it.”

James currently stars in The Young and the Restless on CBS and recently appeared on Beyond the Gates for a crossover appearance.

Family Matters aired on ABC for nine seasons before it ended in 1998. Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton, Jaleel White, Rosetta LeNoire, Darius McCrary, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Telma Hopkins, and Jaimee Foxworth also starred in the sitcom.

What do you think? Did you watch Family Matters on ABC? Would you watch an animated revival?