Dinosaurs: Barretta Brothers to Host Reunion of ABC TGIF Sitcom

Do you remember Dinosaurs? Star Bill Barretta and his brother Gene are hosting a virtual reunion of the ABC TV show, reports ToughPigs.

The family sitcom follows the Sinclair family, a group of dinosaurs (portrayed by performers in puppets) living and working in Pangaea around 60,000,000 BC. The cast (both voice and body) includes Stuart Pankin, Bill Barretta, Jessica Walter, Mitchel Young Evans, Tony Sabin Prince, Jason Willinger, Leif Tilden, Sally Struthers, Kevin Clash, and more. The show ran on ABCfrom 1991 to 1994.

On their website, Bill (who did the body work for Earl Sinclair) and Gene Barretta announced they will be reunited the cast and crew of Dinosaurs in honor of its 30th anniversary. No guests have been announced yet, but the event will stream on June 7th at 4 p.m. ET.

Check out the Barretta Brothers’ website for more info.

What do you think? Did you watch Dinosaurs? Would you ever watch a reboot/revival?