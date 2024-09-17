High Potential: Season One Ratings + Viewer Voting

The Tuesdays at 10PM timeslot has traditionally been a difficult one for ABC to fill. Most of the shows that the alphabet network has tried in that position have been cancelled after short runs. How will this one perform? Will High Potential be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime procedural drama series, the High Potential TV series was created by Drew Goddard. It stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. The story revolves around a single mom named Morgan (Olson) who has three kids and works nights as a cleaning woman at the police station. Morgan also has an exceptional mind and is recruited to the LAPD Major Crimes unit. There, her unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book and seasoned detective (Sunjata).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Voting)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 17, 2024, High Potential has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

