9-1-1: Season Nine Renewal; Emergency Responder Series Returning for 2025-26 on ABC

Another big disaster will wreak havoc on Los Angeles during the 2025-26 TV season. Luckily, this team of emergency responders will be on hand to help. The 9-1-1 TV show has been renewed for a ninth season by ABC. The eighth season of 18 episodes will wrap up next month.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. Corinne Massiah, Elijah M. Cooper, and John Harlan Kim recur. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Airing on Thursday nights, the eighth season of 9-1-1 averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season seven, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership.

ABC announced the renewal via social media. The network’s expected to release its Fall schedule in the coming weeks.

