Airing on the ABC television network, Emergency Call documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies as told through the lens of America’s 911 call takers. An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country. Hosted by actor Luke Wilson, the program follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police, or emergency medical services teams arrive. The series focuses on the extreme, suspenseful, and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.



The first season of Emergency Call averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.87 million viewers. Find out how Emergency Call stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of September 29, 2020, Emergency Call has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Emergency Call for season two? This series seems relatively inexpensive to produce so, at this point, I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Emergency Call cancellation or renewal news.



