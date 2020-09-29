Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 28, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Luke Wilson (host)

TV show description:

An unscripted TV series, Emergency Call documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies as told through the lens of America’s 911 call takers.

The program follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police, or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful, and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people,” said host Luke Wilson. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders.”

“An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. Emergency Call shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help.”

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Emergency Call TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?