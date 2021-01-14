Will Jean and her kids find the right balance in the first season of the Call Your Mother TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Call Your Mother is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Call Your Mother here.

An ABC multi-camera sitcom, the Call Your Mother TV show stars Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute, Patrick Brammall. The story begins with Jean Raines (Sedgwick), a mother from Iowa with two adult children — Freddie (Bragg) and Jackie (Sinnott) — who have moved away to start lives of their own 2,000 miles away. She misses being an integral part of their lives and, when she doesn’t hear from them, hops on a plane to Los Angeles to make sure that they’re okay. A fish-out-of-water in LA, Jean rents a guest house from newly-divorced therapist Danny (Brammall). She soon realizes that her kids could still use her help so Jean decides to stick around.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Call Your Mother TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Call Your Mother should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?