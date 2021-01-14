Call Your Mother: Season One Ratings

Kyra Sedgwick is best known for her dramatic work on shows like The Closer and Ten Days in the Valley but she has also appeared in comedy series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine. How will her newest show, Call Your Mother, perform in the ratings for ABC? Will Call Your Mother be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera sitcom, the Call Your Mother TV show stars Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute, Patrick Brammall. The story begins with Jean Raines (Sedgwick), a mother from Iowa with two adult children — Freddie (Bragg) and Jackie (Sinnott) — who have moved away to start lives of their own 2,000 miles away. She misses being an integral part of their lives and, when she doesn’t hear from them, hops on a plane to Los Angeles to make sure that they’re okay. A fish-out-of-water in LA, Jean rents a guest house from newly-divorced therapist Danny (Brammall). She and her kids soon realize that they still need each other so Jean decides to stick around.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

