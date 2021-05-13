Wednesday TV Ratings: Chicago Med, Call Your Mother, Game of Talents, SWAT, Kung Fu

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Masked Singer, Game of Talents, Kids Say the Darndest Things, SWAT, SEAL Team, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Conners, Call Your Mother, A Million Little Things, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Nancy Drew, and Kung Fu. Reruns: (none).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?