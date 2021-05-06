Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Kids Say the Darndest Things, Chicago Fire, A Million Little Things, Nancy Drew, Game of Talents

Published:

Kids Say the Darndest Things TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 ratingsNew episodes:  The Masked Singer, Game of Talents, Kids Say the Darndest Things, SWAT, SEAL Team, The Goldbergs, Home Economics,  Call Your Mother, A Million Little Things, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Nancy Drew, and Kung Fu.  Reruns: The Conners.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
John parkyn

Love comedy and drama look forward every Wednesday night so good my opinion

John parkyn

The Goldbergs low ratings this week please boost your ratings look forward every week Wednesday night including Seal Team so good love it and enjoy it.

