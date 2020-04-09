Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Modern Family, SWAT, LEGO Masters, Chicago PD, Nancy Drew

Published:

Modern Family TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: Modern Family, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Survivor, SEAL Team, SWAT, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, LEGO Masters, and The Masked Singer. Special: Modern Family: A Modern Farewell. Reruns: The Flash.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Glad to see Modern Family go out with a slight bang instead of a whimper. Improving its ratings by 2 thirds is saying something. My take on the series finale is that it was both uneven and somewhat sketchy at times. It wasn’t the worst sitcom series finale I have ever seen. Nor was it anywhere near the best.

April 9, 2020 12:04 pm
