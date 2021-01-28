Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Chicago Med, Nancy Drew, SWAT, The Masked Dancer, For Life

Published:

Chicago Med TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 ratingsNew episodes:  The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners, Call Your Mother, For Life, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, SEAL Team, SWAT, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Masked Dancer, and Name That Tune Special: The Price is Right at Night.  Reruns:  (none).

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

