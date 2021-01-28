Fear the Walking Dead: Season Six; AMC Reveals Return Date and New Cast Members

The dead are coming back. AMC has announced that the sixth season of the Fear the Walking Dead TV series will resume on Sunday, April 11th. Actors John Glover, Nick Stahl, and Keith Carradine are joining the cast of the horror series.

Fear the Walking Dead follows a group of survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they struggle to stay alive. The large cast includes Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

There are nine episodes remaining in the sixth season and the show has already been renewed for a seventh year. Here’s more information about what’s to come in season six:

AMC’S “FEAR THE WALKING DEAD” RETURNS FOR SECOND HALF OF SEASON SIX ON APRIL 11

KEITH CARRADINE, JOHN GLOVER AND NICK STAHL JOIN THE CAST WITH AISHA TYLER SET TO DIRECT AN EPISODE

NEW YORK, NY, JANUARY 27, 2021– AMC announced today that the second half of Fear the Walking Dead season six, featuring nine episodes, will return on Sunday, April 11 at 9 pm/8c. A new episode of Talking Dead will air later that evening. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead will also be available early on AMC+ each week.

Three new characters join the cast in these nine episodes, including John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville, Scrooged), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo, Deadwood). Additionally, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) directed episode 613 this season.

As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”‘

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

