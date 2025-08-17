All Her Fault: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Thriller Limited Series

All Her Fault is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service announced a November premiere date for the limited series inspired by the Andrea Mara novel, with the release of a first-look photo.

Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara star in the series, which follows the story of every mother’s worst nightmare – the disappearance of her child.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The series arrives on November 6th.

What do you think? Will you watch this new thriller on Peacock this November?