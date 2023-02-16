Poker Face: Season Two of Murder Mystery Series Ordered by Peacock

More cases are on the way. Peacock has renewed the Poker Face TV series for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes is currently being released on Thursdays and will conclude on March 9th.

A murder mystery comedy-drama series, the Poker Face TV show was created by Rian Johnson. It stars Natasha Lyonne with Benjamin Bratt and Ron Perlman recurring. In the series, Charlie Cale is a casino worker who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. Guests this season include Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil RelHowery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, SimonHelberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

A premiere date and additional details for season two will be released in the future.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Poker Face TV series? Are you glad that this Peacock show has been renewed for a second season? Were you expecting it to be cancelled?

