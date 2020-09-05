Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Peacock subscription service, AP Bio stars Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell. After being denied tenure at Harvard, award-winning philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Howerton) returned home to Toledo, Ohio to lick his wounds. Now, he teaches Advanced Placement biology at Whitlock High, where he convinces his students to do his dirty work for him. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.



As of September 5, 2020, AP Bio has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew AP Bio for season four. Since Peacock isn’t ad-supported and is still getting established, I’m leaning toward a renewal but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on AP Bio cancellation or renewal news.



