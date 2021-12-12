Network: NBC, Peacock.

Episodes: 42 (half-hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: February 1, 2018 — September 2, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled but then, revived and cancelled again

Performers include: Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II.

TV show description:

From creator Mike O’Brien, the AP Bio TV show is a workplace / high school comedy centering on Jack Griffin (Howerton). An award-winning philosophy scholar, Jack was denied tenure at Harvard because of an incident that ended with an older faculty member throttling him.

Now, he’s back home in Toledo, Ohio, teaching Advanced Placement biology, at Whitlock High School. After making a rather smashing entrance, Jack makes it clear to his students that he won’t be teaching them science or much of anything, and that’s no teacher’s gimmick. He means it.

A self-involved curmudgeon, Jack is less than thrilled to be back and living in his late mother’s apartment. He can’t get his mind off of his rival, Miles (Bennett), who has a hot new book on the market and chairs the Philosophy department at Stanford.

One day, in the teachers’ lounge, Jack overhears his new colleagues Michelle (Villepique), Mary (Sohn), and Stef (Lewis) talking about how they use their students to get things done. From now on, there’s a new way to make the grade in his class — help Jack ruin Miles’ life.

Meanwhile, Principal Durbin (Oswalt) struggles to stay in charge, while still coming across as a laid-back guy. He can’t quite find his balance, and having Jack back isn’t making anything easier.

Series Finale:

Episode #42 — The Harvard Plan

Jack’s students steal his Harvard pen; Principal Durbin fails the superintendent’s inspection.

First aired: September 2, 2021.

