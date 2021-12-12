Network: Disney Channel

Episodes: 41 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: October 11, 2019 — November 26, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Kylie Cantrall, Nathan Lovejoy, Coco Christo, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callan Farris, and Valery Ortiz.

TV show description:

A sci-fi sitcom, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables follows Gabby Duran (Cantrall)is a 13-year-old who inadvertently lands a job as a babysitter.

This is no ordinary babysitting position, however. Though they appear to be everyday children, they are actually an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial kids in disguise. Resourceful and courageous, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities while proving she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy.

Other characters include Wesley (Donovan), Gabby’s best friend and a conspiracy theorist; Olivia (Christo), Gabby’s overachieving little sister; wacky Principal Swift (Lovejoy); Dina (Ortiz), Gabby’s caring and career-driven mother; and Jeremy (Farris), a shape-shifting alien who’s Gabby’s first babysitting assignment.

Series Finale:

Episode #41 —

After disobeying a group of scary aliens, Gabby is blasted into the past and must devise a plan to restore balance in the universe.

First aired: November 26, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Gabby Duran & The Unsittables TV show on Disney Channel? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?