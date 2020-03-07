

A Disney Channel sci-fi sitcom

A Disney Channel sci-fi sitcom, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables stars Kylie Cantrall, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo, Nathan Lovejoy, Valery Ortiz, and Callan Farris. In the series, Gabby Duran (Cantrall)is a 13-year-old who inadvertently lands a job as a babysitter. This is no ordinary babysitting position, however. Though they appear to be everyday children, they are actually an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial kids in disguise. Resourceful and courageous, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities while proving she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy. Other characters include Wesley (Donovan), Gabby’s best friend and a conspiracy theorist; Olivia (Christo), Gabby’s overachieving little sister; wacky Principal Swift (Lovejoy); Dina (Ortiz), Gabby’s caring and career-driven mother; and Jeremy (Farris), a shape-shifting alien who’s Gabby’s first babysitting assignment.





Gabby Duran & The Unsittables on Disney Channel has been renewed for a second season