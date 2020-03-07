Menu

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables TV show on Disney Channel: season 1 viewer votes (cancel or renew for season 2?)
Is Gabby up to the job in the first season of the Gabby Duran & The Unsittables TV show on Disney Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Gabby Duran & The Unsittables is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Gabby Duran & The Unsittables here.

A Disney Channel sci-fi sitcom, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables stars Kylie Cantrall, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo, Nathan Lovejoy, Valery Ortiz, and Callan Farris. In the series, Gabby Duran (Cantrall)is a 13-year-old who inadvertently lands a job as a babysitter. This is no ordinary babysitting position, however. Though they appear to be everyday children, they are actually an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial kids in disguise. Resourceful and courageous, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities while proving she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy. Other characters include Wesley (Donovan), Gabby’s best friend and a conspiracy theorist; Olivia (Christo), Gabby’s overachieving little sister; wacky Principal Swift (Lovejoy); Dina (Ortiz), Gabby’s caring and career-driven mother; and Jeremy (Farris), a shape-shifting alien who’s Gabby’s first babysitting assignment.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Gabby Duran & The Unsittables TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Gabby Duran & The Unsittables on Disney Channel has been renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Kylie Cantrall fan
Reader
Kylie Cantrall fan

I love Gabby Duran and the Unsittables Gabby Duran is my favorite character in Gabby Duran and the Unsittables.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
December 20, 2019 5:05 pm
