Gabby Duran & The Unsittables: Season One Ratings

Viewers don’t have to worry about Gabby Duran & The Unsittables being cancelled soon. Disney Channel has already renewed the show for season two. Was that decision premature? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi sitcom, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables stars Kylie Cantrall, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo, Nathan Lovejoy, Valery Ortiz, and Callan Farris. In the series, Gabby Duran (Cantrall) is a 13-year-old who inadvertently lands a job as a babysitter. This is no ordinary babysitting position, however. Though they appear to be everyday children, they are actually an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial kids in disguise. Resourceful and courageous, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities while proving she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy. Other characters include Wesley (Donovan), Gabby’s best friend and a conspiracy theorist; Olivia (Christo), Gabby’s overachieving little sister; wacky Principal Swift (Lovejoy); Dina (Ortiz), Gabby’s caring and career-driven mother; and Jeremy (Farris), a shape-shifting alien who’s Gabby’s first babysitting assignment.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: For kids’ programming, the 18-49 demo isn’t nearly as relevant as the total viewer numbers. We’re including the demo ratings for comparisons between this show and series on major networks and other cable channels.

What do you think? Do you like the Gabby Duran & The Unsittables TV series on Disney Channel? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?