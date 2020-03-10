Along with Nick, Disney is one of the few purveyors of live-action scripted series for pre-teens and young teens. With their new Just Roll With It TV show, the House of Mouse is upping the ante, by mixing in improvisation, with a sort of a choose-your-own adventure element for the studio audience. Will home viewers — particularly those in Nielsen households — roll with this new format and make the series a hit? Will Just Roll With It be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A Disney Channel family comedy, Just Roll With It stars Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman. Despite being scripted, it allows the studio audience to choose in which direction key scenes will advance, and then the actors improvise. The series centers on preteens Blair (Hayman) and Owen (Reed), newly minted step-siblings in Bennett-Blatt family. Blair’s mom Rachel (Barrett) recently married Owen’s dad, Byron (Windham), her co-worker at BEATZ 101. Now, with their lighthearted parents, Owen and Blair are trying to get the hang of everyday family life in a brand-new blended family.

*9/10/19 update: Disney has renewed Just Roll With It for a second season.