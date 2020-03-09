Is the first season of the Just Roll With It TV show on Disney Channel rolling along smoothly? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Just Roll With It is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Just Roll With It season one episodes here. *Status update below.

A Disney Channel family comedy, Just Roll With It stars Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman. Despite being scripted, it allows the studio audience to choose in which direction key scenes will advance, and then the actors improvise. The series centers on preteens Blair (Hayman) and Owen (Reed), newly minted step-siblings in Bennett-Blatt family. Blair’s mom Rachel (Barrett) recently married Owen’s dad, Byron (Windham), her co-worker at BEATZ 101. Now, with their lighthearted parents, Owen and Blair are trying to get the hang of everyday family life in a brand-new blended family.



*9/10/19 update: Disney has renewed Just Roll With It for a second season.