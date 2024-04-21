Miss Scarlet: Season Five; Tom Durant Pritchard Joins PBS’ Masterpiece Series Following The Duke’s Departure

Tom Durant Pritchard (The Crown) has joined the cast of PBS’ Miss Scarlet series for season five. The series was previously titled Miss Scarlet and The Duke, but the name was shortened following the departure of Stuart Martin, aka William “The Duke” Wellington, after four seasons. The fifth season of the period drama is currently in production.

Starring Kate Phillips, Evan McCabe, Cathy Belton, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, Simon Ludders, and Tim Chipping, Miss Scarlet series follows Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) as she takes over her dad’s detective agency following his death.

PBS revealed more about the series’ upcoming season in a press release.

MASTERPIECE has announced that Tom Durant Pritchard (This Is Going to Hurt, The Crown) has joined the cast of Miss Scarlet. First look photos of Durant Pritchard on set have been released alongside the news. The series is currently filming its fifth season. Durant Pritchard plays Alexander Blake, a handsome former soldier and respected detective inspector who joins the force at Scotland Yard to replace William “The Duke” Wellington who has gone to America. Shortly after he starts his new job, he meets private detective Miss Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips, Wolf Hall:The Mirror and The Light). He’s not particularly shocked by a woman working as a private eye, so Eliza takes this to mean she’ll be given more cases. But their relationship gets off to a rocky start since Blake has decided not to allow private detectives to aid in his investigations. As Blake and Miss Scarlet cross paths at various crime scenes across London, they can’t help but develop mutual respect for one another, and perhaps even an attraction. Upon being cast in Season 5, Durant Pritchard noted, “I am thrilled to be joining the team and to become part of the Scarlet family. Working with Kate has been a dream and she’s been so welcoming.” Miss Scarlet Limited’s Patty Lenahan Ishimoto added, “Rachael and Ben, our talented writers, have crafted yet another captivating character in Alexander Blake and Tom brings him to life brilliantly. He is generous with his wit and charm and truly a welcome addition to the team.” Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE said, “I can’t wait for the Miss Scarlet fans to meet Alexander Blake and see how he and Eliza will get along. We’re so fortunate to have found Tom Durant Pritchard – he’s the perfect Inspector Blake.” MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. In addition to Durant Pritchard and Phillips, series regulars Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps have all returned for Season 5.

A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

