Miss Scarlet & the Duke: Season Two Renewal from PBS as A+E Networks Leaves

Miss Scarlet & the Duke has been renewed for a second season on PBS. The network had partnered with A+E Networks International for the first season but A+E has now left the series. Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin star in the female detective drama as Miss Scarlett and William “The Duke” Wellington, a detective team who solve cases in Victorian England.

Element 8 Entertainment and PBS Masterpiece are behind the PBS series, which will air its second season in 2022. Susanne Simpson, the executive producer of Masterpiece, said the following about the renewal of Miss Scarlet & The Duke:

“Miss Scarlet and The Duke was an instant fan favorite. Our audience couldn’t resist its light-hearted tone and the appealing characters so wonderfully portrayed by Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin. We’re delighted the show will return for a second season.”

Rachel New, the series of the writer also spoke about the series and its renewal, per Deadline. She said the following:

“I’m absolutely thrilled at the news that Miss Scarlet and The Duke will be back for a season two. I have so much in store for Duk, Eliza and her crew. With even more action, adventure and of course a nice big dollop of romance, it’s going to be a cracking season. The fans are going to love it.”

A premiere date for the second season has not yet been set.

